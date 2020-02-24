No need to raise Iowa’s medical cannabis sales cap, governor says

Articles

Iowa’s governor believes the state’s proposed limit on how much medical marijuana a dispensary can sell an individual is adequate. The state’s Medical Cannabidiol Board recommended earlier this month the removal of a 3% cap on the amount of THC in MMJ products and replacing it with a sales cap of 4.5 grams per person over a […]

