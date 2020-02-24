The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New Mexico alters rules for medical marijuana sales to nonresidents

New Mexico has stopped issuing medical cannabis enrollment cards to people who live outside the state but soon will allow nonresident patients enrolled in other state programs to buy MMJ. Only a week ago, New Mexico reversed course on a decision that allowed nonresidents to sign up to participate in the state’s medical marijuana program. State health […]

New Mexico alters rules for medical marijuana sales to nonresidents is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/new-mexico-alters-rules-for-medical-marijuana-sales-to-nonresidents/

