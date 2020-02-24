New Mexico alters rules for medical marijuana sales to nonresidents

Articles

New Mexico has stopped issuing medical cannabis enrollment cards to people who live outside the state but soon will allow nonresident patients enrolled in other state programs to buy MMJ. Only a week ago, New Mexico reversed course on a decision that allowed nonresidents to sign up to participate in the state’s medical marijuana program. State health […]

