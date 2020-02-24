The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Hoping to legalize adult-use cannabis, New York gov plans visits to rec states

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he will visit several markets that have legalized recreational marijuana in an effort to help develop a plan to get similar legislation passed in his state. “I’m going to visit Massachusetts, Illinois and California or Colorado,” Cuomo told Watertown TV station WWYN. New York is such an important market […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/new-york-gov-cuomo-plans-to-visit-recreational-marijuana-states/

