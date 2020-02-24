Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Monday, 24 February 2020

Luxembourg’s federal government is reported to be weighing plans to legalize recreational cannabis through a tightly controlled market that would offer entrepreneurs a limited number of production and retail licenses. Luxembourg public service station Radio 100,7 had access to a “first concept” of what would serve as the basis for the upcoming recreational cannabis framework in […]

Luxembourg’s government reportedly weighs plan to legalize recreational marijuana is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

