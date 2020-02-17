The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Approvals soar for outdoor cannabis cultivation in Canada, with 100-plus applicants in line

As a growing number of Canadian cannabis cultivators retreat from costly greenhouse expansions, more applicants than ever are readying lower-cost outdoor projects. The number of authorizations to cultivate marijuana outdoors doubled to 33 so far this year from last summer’s 17, according to new figures from Health Canada. Ten of those are microcultivators, meaning they’re […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/approvals-soar-for-outdoor-cannabis-cultivation-in-canada-with-100-plus-applicants-in-line/

