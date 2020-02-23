Vape crisis forced cannabis sector to increase focus on technology, testing and transparency

Category: Cannabis Hits: 4
A health emergency in which dozens of people died and 2,600-plus were admitted to hospitals immediately took its toll on vape-related companies, and all signs pointed to an additive, vitamin E acetate, which officials found in some of the implicated THC vaping products.
