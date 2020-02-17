Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Monday, 17 February 2020

New Zealand regulators are hosting a series of workshops starting this week to give aboriginal and industry stakeholders the information they need to prepare applications for federal medical cannabis licenses – including cultivation, research and supply. The workshops will take place in February and March at six locations throughout the country. A session for Maori […]

New Zealand hosts medical cannabis workshops for industry, aboriginal stakeholders is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

