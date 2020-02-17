The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Colorado cannabis firms top sponsors of highway advertising

Marijuana companies are now the single largest sponsors of Colorado highway cleanups, leveraging a loophole in the state’s strict limits on marijuana advertising. MJ companies are sponsoring two-thirds of the roads maintained by Clean Colorado program, which allows them to put their names on signs along the roads. According to Adopt a Highway Maintenance, 51 marijuana stores, manufacturers, […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/colorado-cannabis-firms-top-sponsors-of-highway-advertising/

