Iowa board rejects two medical marijuana conditions

In a setback for Iowa’s small and limited medical cannabis program, state regulators rejected recommendations to add two more qualifying conditions for those who could be treated with MMJ. The Iowa Medical Cannabidiol Board turned down recommendations to change state’s medical marijuana laws to allow treatment for panic disorders and attention deficit disorders, reported KCCI, […]

