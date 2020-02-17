Nevada’s new cannabis regulatory board is taking shape

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Monday, 17 February 2020

A former state Supreme Court justice and an ex-gambling regulator have been appointed to Nevada’s new state marijuana industry oversight board. Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that: Retired Justice Michael Douglas will chair the Cannabis Compliance Board. Retired Nevada Gaming Control Board Chair Dennis Neilander will help create the five-member regulatory body. Those appointments come on the […]

