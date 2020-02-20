The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Peru sells out of medical cannabis

Peru’s only medical cannabis product is out of stock, not even three months after sales began. This means patients have no option to legally access regulated medical cannabis in the domestic market, according to industry sources. Francesca Brivio, who represents a Peruvian patients association, wrote on her Facebook page that there’s no “single, formal way to access […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/peru-sells-out-of-medical-cannabis/

