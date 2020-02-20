Multistate operators hog Missouri medical cannabis licenses

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 20 February 2020

Missouri granted medical marijuana licenses to some of the largest multistate cannabis operators in the U.S., leading to a flurry of complaints from applicants who were rejected. A Missouri cannabis trade group also won a coveted license, according to an analysis of state records by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The influx of multistate operators seeking medical […]

