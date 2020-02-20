Category: Cannabis Hits: 0
Missouri granted medical marijuana licenses to some of the largest multistate cannabis operators in the U.S., leading to a flurry of complaints from applicants who were rejected. A Missouri cannabis trade group also won a coveted license, according to an analysis of state records by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The influx of multistate operators seeking medical […]
Multistate operators hog Missouri medical cannabis licenses is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs
Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/missouri-hands-many-medical-cannabis-licenses-to-multistate-operators/