Week in Review: MO besieged by medical cannabis permit appeals, lawmakers push back against SAFE Banking, record CO marijuana sales more

Rejected medical marijuana license applicants appeal Missouri regulators’ decisions, Republican legislators ask key U.S. senator to oppose MJ banking measure, Colorado cruises past $1.75 billion in cannabis sales in 2019 – and more of the week’s top marijuana business news. Missouri MMJ licensing tumult Medical marijuana license applicants in Missouri that failed to win permits have deluged […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/missouri-medical-cannabis-permit-appeals-lawmakers-push-back-against-safe-banking-record-colorado-marijuana-sales/

