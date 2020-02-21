The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Marijuana information firm Leafly closes Germany operation

Leafly, an online cannabis strain and dispensary guide based in Seattle, closed its operation in Germany, Marijuana Business Daily has learned. The company’s German website – Leafly.de – has been frozen since the end of January. A Leafly spokesperson confirmed the closure to MJBizDaily, writing in an email that the company “has closed its Germany-based operation and […]

