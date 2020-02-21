The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Sol Global subsidiary gets $15M loan to build FL medical marijuana facility

Toronto-based cannabis company Sol Global Investments on Friday said a company it owns secured a $15 million construction loan to fund construction of an 88,327-square-foot indoor medical marijuana cultivation, processing and lab facility. CannCure Investments, which Sol Global acquired in 2018, received the construction loan from Advanced Flower Capital. The loan will be secured by […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/sol-global-subsidiary-gets-15m-loan-to-build-florida-medical-marijuana-facility/

