The Kentucky House of Representative voted to legalize medical marijuana sales in the state. The bill, which passed 65-30, now moves to the state Senate. The House and Senate are controlled by Republicans. The House vote represents the first time a medical marijuana bill has passed either legislative chamber in Kentucky. The bill has a “narrow […]
Kentucky House advances medical cannabis legalization bill is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs
