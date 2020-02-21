The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Kentucky House advances medical cannabis legalization bill

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

The Kentucky House of Representative voted to legalize medical marijuana sales in the state. The bill, which passed 65-30, now moves to the state Senate. The House and Senate are controlled by Republicans. The House vote represents the first time a medical marijuana bill has passed either legislative chamber in Kentucky. The bill has a “narrow […]

Kentucky House advances medical cannabis legalization bill is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/kentucky-house-advances-medical-cannabis-legalization-bill/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version