Kentucky House advances medical cannabis legalization bill

Published on Friday, 21 February 2020

The Kentucky House of Representative voted to legalize medical marijuana sales in the state. The bill, which passed 65-30, now moves to the state Senate. The House and Senate are controlled by Republicans. The House vote represents the first time a medical marijuana bill has passed either legislative chamber in Kentucky. The bill has a “narrow […]

