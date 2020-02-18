Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020

A dozen Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives are urging U.S. Senate Banking Committee Chair Mike Crapo to oppose legislation that would allow financial institutions to provide banking services to the marijuana industry. The 12 legislators voted against the so-called SAFE Banking Act last September, though the measure was approved by the full House in an overwhelming 321-103 […]

Republican legislators urge key US senator to oppose marijuana banking is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

