Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 11:30 Hits: 0

The increasingly competitive cannabis market is fostering a pay-to-play mentality among both marijuana retailers and the brands they carry. Known as slotting fees, the practice requires brands to pay anywhere from $500 to $15,000 a month for premium space on marijuana retailers’ store shelves. Cannabis industry experts recommend marijuana brands build the fees into their […]

Pay to play: Cannabis brands fork over cash for retail shelf space is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/pay-to-play-cannabis-brands-fork-cash-retail-shelf-space/