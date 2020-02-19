Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 17:50 Hits: 0

Colorado’s recreational and medical cannabis retailers sold a record $1.75 billion in product last year, increasing the state’s total to a whopping $7.79 billion since the 2014 launch of adult-use sales. Adult-use and medical marijuana sales in the state increased 13% from 2018, according to figures the Denver Post obtained from Colorado’s Marijuana Enforcement Division. […]

Colorado marijuana sales soar to $1.75 billion in 2019 is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/colorado-marijuana-sales-soar-to-1-75-billion-in-2019/