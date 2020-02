Scatterday appointed CEO of cannabis tech firm Tilt Holdings

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020

Tilt Holdings, a Massachusetts-based marijuana company with a focus on technology, on Wednesday installed Mark Scatterday as permanent CEO. He had served as the company’s interim CEO since May 2019. In another move, Tilt announced that Chief Operating Officer Tim Conder also will serve as company president. Scatterday told Marijuana Business Daily last September that, in his interim […]

