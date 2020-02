Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 18:27 Hits: 0

In a move that could hurt sales at medical marijuana dispensaries in New Mexico, the state is ending the program that allowed MMJ cards for nonresidents. The Legislature approved a bill phasing out the nonresident program in mid-year. The legislation is supported by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. More than 600 people from Texas, Arizona and […]

New Mexico banning nonresident medical cannabis sales is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/new-mexico-banning-nonresident-medical-cannabis-sales/