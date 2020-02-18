Marijuana cultivator’s CO2 partnership with craft beer brewer saves money, makes MJ firm more eco-friendly

Articles

Two of Colorado’s most high-profile industries – cannabis and beer – recently joined forces under a state-supported pilot project aimed at curbing greenhouse gas emissions. It’s cheaper – about a 10th of the cost – for cannabis businesses to buy carbon dioxide (CO2) from craft beer companies rather than a commercial CO2 distributor that charges […]

Marijuana Business Daily

