Canadian beer sales continue slide in face of rising cannabis sector

The Canadian beer market suffered its biggest decline in years in 2019 as competition increased from other beverage categories and an expanding cannabis industry. Sales of domestic and imported beer fell 3% last year from 2018, the steepest decline in at least seven years, according to data from industry group Beer Canada. Domestic beer sales […]

