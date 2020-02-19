Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 06:00 Hits: 0

One of the German government coalition parties clarified its stance on recreational marijuana last week in favor of decriminalizing possession and allowing pilot programs involving the legal distribution of adult-use cannabis. With the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD)’s new position, a majority of the members of the German parliament represent a political party in […]

Majority of German parliament favors recreational cannabis reform, but change neither sure nor imminent is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/majority-of-german-parliament-favors-recreational-cannabis-reform-but-change-neither-sure-nor-imminent/