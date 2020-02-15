Week in Review: NM nixes adult-use cannabis bill, Aurora posts big loss, Trump seeks money to regulate CBD/hemp more

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Saturday, 15 February 2020

A New Mexico Senate panel scraps legislation to legalize recreational marijuana, Aurora Cannabis reports a steep loss for its second quarter, President Trump’s 2021 budget proposal seeks additional money for the federal government to regulate hemp and CBD – and more of the week’s top cannabis business news. New Mexico lawmakers scrap adult-use bill […]

