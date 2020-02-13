Aurora Cannabis reports steep loss, production drop and higher costs

Articles

One week after announcing a transformation plan that involved the departure of its founding CEO, Aurora Cannabis on Thursday reported a net loss of 1.3 billion Canadian dollars ($980 million) for its second quarter, fueled by write-downs worth almost CA$1 billion. The Alberta, Canada, company’s quarterly revenue fell sharply for the period ending Dec. 31, […]

