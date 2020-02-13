The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

New Mexico plan to legalize recreational cannabis sales is derailed

Category: Cannabis Hits: 1

A key Senate subcommittee in New Mexico voted against legalizing the sale of adult-use marijuana in the state, likely killing any chance of legislation being adopted this year. The committee voted 6-4 against a proposal that would have permitted recreational marijuana sales in every city and county in the state. Two Democrats joined Republicans in […]

New Mexico plan to legalize recreational cannabis sales is derailed is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/new-mexico-plan-to-legalize-recreational-cannabis-sales-is-derailed/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version