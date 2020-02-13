New Mexico plan to legalize recreational cannabis sales is derailed

Articles

Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020

A key Senate subcommittee in New Mexico voted against legalizing the sale of adult-use marijuana in the state, likely killing any chance of legislation being adopted this year. The committee voted 6-4 against a proposal that would have permitted recreational marijuana sales in every city and county in the state. Two Democrats joined Republicans in […]

