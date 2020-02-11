Alberta set to roll out recreational cannabis vapes ‘in next couple of weeks’

Articles

Alberta has notified its 416 adult-use cannabis retailers they will be able to order vape products from the provincial wholesaler as early as this week, opening the door to sales within the next two weeks. Most provinces in Canada saw a limited roll-out of vape products in January, but Alberta delayed release of the products to […]

