German insurer paints picture of nation’s growing medical cannabis industry

Applications for reimbursement of medical cannabis expenses by Germany’s second-largest health insurer doubled from 2017 to 2019, signaling robust growth in the use of the drug. Flower remained one of the most prescribed cannabis products, according to data provided in a new release by German insurer Barmer. Assuming trends witnessed by Barmer are representative of the overall […]

