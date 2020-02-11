Articles

The rate of people sickened or killed in the vaping health crisis has slowed dramatically since last year, but scientist Robert Strongin worries that vape companies and oil manufacturers might turn to pine rosin as a thickening agent. A professor of organic chemistry at Portland State University in Oregon, Strongin says pine rosin has “some […]

How cannabis vape companies can win back consumer confidence: Q&A with scientist Robert Strongin is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

