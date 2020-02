Articles

Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020

Medical marijuana dispensaries in Louisiana could have a new MMJ product source as soon as March or April, with Southern University poised to begin harvesting its first crop next week. The Baton Rouge school’s medical marijuana cultivation partner, Ilera Holistic Healthcare, currently is cultivating 2,300 plants, The Advocate reported. Ilera began growing the plants in […]

Another Louisiana grower set for initial medical cannabis harvest is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

