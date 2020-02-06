Portland, Oregon, marijuana program needs work, report says

Articles

Category: Cannabis

Portland, Oregon’s cannabis program needs to improve a wide range of “management fundamentals” as well as continue to work on issues such as social equity and conservation, according to a city auditor’s report. The findings in the 16-page report about the Community and Civic Life Office’s oversight of Portland’s marijuana program include: Data for licensing, enforcement and […]

