Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 17:39 Hits: 2

Acreage Holdings, a New York-based multistate operator, on Friday said it had secured a credit facility of up to $100 million with an institutional lender. In addition, the company has agreed to a separate $50 million loan as collateral to the credit facility. Part of that $50 million is funded by Acreage CEO Kevin Murphy. The […]

Acreage secures $100 million in debt to fund marijuana growth is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/acreage-secures-100-million-in-debt-to-fund-marijuana-growth/