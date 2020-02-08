Week in Review: Aurora CEO departs, Whoopi Goldberg leaves medical cannabis firm, NM court allows MMJ business tax deductions more

Articles

Aurora’s Terry Booth exits the company, a big-name celebrity leaves the namesake medical marijuana retailer she co-founded, a New Mexico court allows MMJ business tax deductions – and more of the week’s top cannabis business news. Another Canadian cannabis CEO departs Canadian multinational marijuana company Aurora Cannabis announced its chief executive stepped aside this week, after […]

