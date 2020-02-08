February 14th in Las Vegas: Harris Bricken Presents at the USA CBD Expo

Articles

Harris Bricken cananbis attorneys Nathalie Bougenies and Griffen Thorne will present at the “Nation’s Largest CBD Event” in Las Vegas on February 14th. This Main Stage panel begins at 12pm, and will examine the complex and ever-evolving regulatory framework of hemp CBD.

Nathalie, who has written extensively on market regulations and trends, will address ongoing marketing and labeling requirements. Griffen, who regularly writes about the California CBD industry, will speak to standard legal practices, as well as pitfalls our CBD attorneys often encounter in that state and elsewhere. Rounding out the panel will be Jesse Bader and Jason Drangel from the law firm of Epstein Drangel, and Julian Garcia with USC Gould School of Law,

If you are joining the hundreds of industry professionals descending on Las Vegas next weekend for the USA CBD Expo, this panel will be a great chance to hear from some of the most prominent legal voices in the market.

For more information:

The Las Vegas USA CBD Expo is running from February 13 th through February 15 th . The full schedule can be found here.

through February 15 . The full schedule can be found here. Industry Buyer and Professional tickets are still available for purchase here.

