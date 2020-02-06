The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Massachusetts advances bill to better regulate cannabis company fees

The oversight of payments that Massachusetts marijuana companies make to the municipalities in which they do business would be tightened under a bill approved Wednesday by the state’s House of Representatives. The measure now moves to the state Senate. If the Senate passes the bill and the governor signs it, the new law would give the state’s Cannabis […]

