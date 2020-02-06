Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 06 February 2020 20:32 Hits: 0

Maine regulators on Thursday entered a six-year contract for Florida-based Metrc to provide the state with a marijuana seed-to-sale tracking system. Metrc replaces BioTrackTHC, a subsidiary of Colorado-based Helix, after BioTrackTHC agreed to end its contract with the state because it couldn’t meet the necessary requirements. Metrc’s cloud-based software service will be used for Maine’s existing […]

Maine enlists Metrc as state’s marijuana traceability provider is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

