Glut of Oklahoma medical marijuana dispensaries driving price wars

So many medical marijuana dispensaries have opened in Oklahoma that many stores are slashing prices to stay competitive. The downward pressure on cannabis pricing has some dispensaries fearing for their future even as they brace for yet more possible business challenges that could result if the state enacts more cannabis regulations related to testing and labeling. […]

