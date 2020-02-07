Switzerland’s recreational cannabis pilot program will only allow organic products

Articles

Published on Friday, 07 February 2020

Switzerland’s lower house health commission cleared the way for a limited pilot program to allow the legal production and distribution of recreational marijuana. The move is not intended to be a first step toward full legalization. The general recreational cannabis prohibition will continue. The results of the experiment will be used for future evidence-based cannabis policy, although […]

