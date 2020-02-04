Illinois adult-use cannabis sales hit $40 million in first month

Articles

Recreational marijuana stores in Illinois sold almost $40 million worth of product during the state’s first month of legal sales. That is far more than the $6.5 million in recreational marijuana sold in Michigan, which began sales a month earlier than Illinois’ Jan. 1 launch. Illinois also sold more marijuana in its first month of […]

