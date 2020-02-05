Some struggling US cannabis companies may look to Canada for possible bankruptcy protection

Articles

With capital constraints a growing factor in the marijuana industry, U.S. cannabis companies facing financial pressure are increasingly eyeing Canadian bankruptcy protection as a possible solution to their problems. “It’s a growing trend,” said Zachary Kobrin, special counsel of government affairs at Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Akerman. “We started seeing the tea leaves a few months ago and […]

