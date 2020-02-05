Whoopi Goldberg exits marijuana products firm after dispute

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020

Whoopi & Maya Medical Cannabis, a California company with MMJ products available in stores in California and Colorado, has ceased operations in the wake of an unresolved dispute between co-founders Whoopi Goldberg and Maya Elisabeth. The end of the partnership between actor and comedian Goldberg and marijuana industry veteran Elisabeth is a dramatic departure from […]

