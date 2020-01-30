Articles

Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020

Utah’s new medical marijuana program will launch on schedule, state health officials said, with one or two dispensaries opening in the first week of March. The dispensaries’ opening coincides with the issuance of cards that will allow patients to legally purchase medical marijuana in the state. However, the number of physicians willing to recommend medical […]

Utah’s first medical marijuana stores set to open is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

