Utah’s first medical marijuana stores set to open

Utah’s new medical marijuana program will launch on schedule, state health officials said, with one or two dispensaries opening in the first week of March. The dispensaries’ opening coincides with the issuance of cards that will allow patients to legally purchase medical marijuana in the state. However, the number of physicians willing to recommend medical […]

