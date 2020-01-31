The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Rhode Island governor presses for adult-use cannabis legalization to keep pace on East Coast

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

Rhode Island’s governor is pitching an unconventional recreational marijuana legalization plan centered on state-owned stores operated by private contractors, which would offer modest business opportunities for cannabis entrepreneurs. The move reflects growing pressure to legalize adult-use cannabis along the East Coast after Massachusetts launched its recreational marijuana industry in 2018. It also dovetails legalization efforts by governors in Connecticut, […]

Rhode Island governor presses for adult-use cannabis legalization to keep pace on East Coast is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/rhode-island-recreational-marijuana-pitched-by-gov-romando/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version