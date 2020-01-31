The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Oregon marijuana firm Cura hit with record fine as sale closing nears

Cura Cannabis, one of Oregon’s largest marijuana companies, agreed to pay a record $110,000 penalty to the state. The company paid the fine to settle charges that it falsely claimed its Select brand of vaping products contained 100% marijuana when they also contained additives. The settlement also paves the way for the company’s pending sale […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/oregon-marijuana-firm-cura-hit-with-record-fine-as-sale-closing-nears/

