Executive exodus continues in cannabis boardrooms with Sundial CEO’s resignation

Turnover inside the boardrooms of Canadian cannabis producers shows no sign of slowing. Cannabis producer Sundial Growers said Thursday that Torsten Kuenzlen stepped down as a director and CEO “to pursue other interests.” His departure is effective immediately. Kuenzlen joined the Calgary, Alberta-based company to much fanfare – and high expectations – in 2018. However, Sundial’s stock has […]

