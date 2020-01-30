Detroit bans adult-use cannabis sales through March 31

Articles

The Detroit City Council voted to extend a temporary ban on recreational marijuana sales through March 31 as the city grapples with implementing a social equity program and a burgeoning illicit market. The extension allows “additional opportunity to continue to develop a social equity program,” according to City Councilman James Tate’s office. Meanwhile, the demand […]

