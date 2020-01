Australia expedites review of medical cannabis product Epidiolex

Articles

The only medical cannabis product in the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods might soon be joined by another. Australian health regulators quietly gave Epidiolex, a cannabidiol medication, orphan designation and priority review status in late 2019. The designations allow the Therapeutic Goods Administration to wave application and evaluation fees, as well as expediting its assessment […]

