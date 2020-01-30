Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020 23:07 Hits: 0

Medical cannabis companies in Missouri could be prevented from hiring employees because state regulators might not be able to access a national fingerprint database. The FBI said it will not allow the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, which licenses the state’s MMJ businesses, to access the agency’s database, The Kansas City Star reported. […]

Missouri medical marijuana firms face hiring snafu is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/missouri-medical-marijuana-firms-face-hiring-snafu/