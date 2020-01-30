The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Missouri medical marijuana firms face hiring snafu

Medical cannabis companies in Missouri could be prevented from hiring employees because state regulators might not be able to access a national fingerprint database. The FBI said it will not allow the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, which licenses the state’s MMJ businesses, to access the agency’s database, The Kansas City Star reported. […]

