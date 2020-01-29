Long lines, high demand cause Illinois adult-use marijuana stores to ration flower, require customer appointments

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020

A few weeks into recreational cannabis sales in Illinois, supply of flower remains tight, which is forcing many marijuana retailers to limit the amount sold to any one customer. That’s to ensure retailers can serve as many people as possible, and some shops even require adult-use cannabis customers to schedule appointments. Illinois cannabis retailers are […]

